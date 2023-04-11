Killeen Animal Services and Petco Love to offer free pet vaccinations

This event is a part of Petco Love's national vaccination initiative.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen Animal Services Department and Petco Love are partnering to help get Central Texas pets vaccinated for free on Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center.

The vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and the clinic will be operated in the form of a drive-through.

Event organizers require that all pets be on a leash or in a carrier for the safety of everyone.

Petco Love's national vaccination initiative is helping to provide one million free vaccines for family pets in need. The City of Killeen Animal Services Department wants to get at least 1,000 pets vaccinated during this event.

Killeen Animal Services Director Jessica Green states, "Petco Love has created an amazing opportunity for pet owners to receive these important vaccines free of charge, and we urge community members to take advantage of this amazing resource."

"As a proud Petco Love partner, Killeen Animal Services is dedicated to improving the lives of pets through this initiative. To further benefit pets and their families, we are excited to share that the rabies vaccination will also be available at this event and will be provided at no cost," Green added.

In addition to the rabies vaccination, DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines will also be available to help prevent deadly diseases that affect pets.

