Killeen City Council approves temporary pause on marijuana decriminalization ordinance

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday night to put a temporary pause on Proposition A, or the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, until Dec. 6.

City councilmembers voted for the pause, or the moratorium, after they unanimously voted 6-0 to canvass the Midterm election result.

During the Midterm elections, 70% of voters approved Proposition A, which will require officers in Killeen to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, which is less than 4 ounces. Police will also be prevented from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for a search and seizure.

City councilmembers hope the pause will help bring more clarity on what the ordinance would entail, including impacts, as well as allow more discussion.

Per the moratorium, Proposition A is not in effect from now until Dec. 6.

