KILLEEN, Texas — After two terms serving on Killeen's City Council, Gregory Johnson is now making a run for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1.

Johnson made the announcement to 6 News' Emani Payne in an exclusive interview Monday night.

Johnson said he grew up with humble beginnings.

"There were days when we would come home from school and our stuff was on the side of the street because we had been evicted out because our dad took the rent money to supplement his habit," Johnson said. "There were times when we slept from hotel to hotel, slept in the back of the car, didn't have food in the fridge."

Those experiences, his supportive mother who has since passed away and the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all inspired Gregory to have a direct hand in creating a better world for others.

Johnson said he got his first taste of politics as a teen in the 90s when he volunteered for a candidate running for Texas governor.

Johnson then joined the military, ran a few businesses and later relocated to Killeen, where focused on crime prevention and planned growth while becoming a familiar face at community events during his time on the city council.

"To this point I've worked very hard to make Killeen the place where people wanted to work, play and grow their families and there's a time when you quit when you're ahead," Johnson said.

The councilman has his eyes on a new goal now.

Johnson told 6 News exclusively that he would be running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 1. Johnson has been shadowing area judges for some time now and says the courts need to be stabilized. He said he's the one to make it happen.

"People are going to 'Back the Bowtie' because they trust me," Johnson said. "I'm going to be fair, I'm going to be just, I'm going to be unbiased."

Johnson's announcement came on the heels of former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown being removed from office after setting a historic $4 billion bond for a murder suspect as a way to highlight, what she called, the broken bond and criminal justice system.

Brown later set bond for her son in a DWI case.

Johnson said the system does need reform, but if he's elected he plans to do things differently.

"No I will not set a $4 billion bond," Johnson said. "I have to take out my personal opinions, my personal thoughts and focus on facts-- focus on what is right."

Johnson also discussed controversial no-knock warrants.

In Killeen, Marvin Guy spent five years behind bars waiting for a trial date after he was charged with murder. It's also led to the death of former KPD detective Charles Dinwiddie and Killeen resident Scottie Reed.

"Even though I know the reasoning behind it, what concerns me about no-knock warrants is that it not only puts the lives of the police officer in danger, but it also puts the lives of citizens in danger," Johnson said. "Should the citizens elect me Justice of the Peace at this time I would not commit to signing no-knock warrants," said Johnson.

However, Johnson said he will review every case in detail before making that call. He said it's important people vote no matter who they back, so everyone can have a hand in making the community a better place.

"Every person has one piece. When we know what our role is, we know what our passion is and then we're able to put that piece in the correct place. Then the community becomes complete when the puzzle is complete," Johnson said.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: