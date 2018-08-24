KILLEEN, TX — It's been a little over one year since Killeen resident and Vietnam veteran 80-year-old John Wesley Seth Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor.

After that year, members of Seth's family said they want to know why the person responsible isn't behind bars.

"Everybody in the neighborhood knew him," Seth's son Michael Colman said. "He was a real good person and would give anybody his heart."

Officials said Seth was shot and killed by his next door neighbor 84-year-old Santiago Vasquez in May of 2017. According to an arrest affidavit, a witness said Vasquez was yelling at Seth, hit Seth with a cane and pushed him to the ground before allegedly shooting him three times.

"I went into shock," Colman said. "I ran over here and saw the yellow tape and I tried to run and get to him."

The victim's family members said Seth filed dozens of police reports against Vasquez over the years they lived next to each other. The reports claimed Vasquez harassed him repeatedly and even broke out his house windows. The family members said not much was ever done about the situation.

"I feel like if Killeen PD would've handled this in a different way maybe this would've never went down like this," Coleman said.

Vasquez was arrested and charged with murder, but he bonded out soon after. He was also indicted for the murder.

Family members said they ran into Vasquez at an area Denny's a few weeks ago and were in shock.

They said they were upset the person allegedly responsible for their pain is served so little time for the crime.

"He was sitting in there like nothing ever happened," Coleman said. "It's unbelievable that a person can shoot and kill a person and still walk around free and enjoy his life while others suffer."

The family claims case hearings have been pushed back at least three times. They said they feel like they're getting the run around and poor communication.

Members of the family said they hope to see things move more quickly so the healing process can begin.

"We want to see him locked up," Coleman said. "We want to see him do his time for the crime he committed."

The Bell County District Attorney's Office said the case is set for a hearing on Jan. 7. Seth's family members said they're hoping the date doesn't get pushed back again.

