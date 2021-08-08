Killeen ISD adapting to growth with new campuses

The school district held dedication ceremonies for two of the newest KISD campuses Sunday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District is making a big investment by educating and making more room for future leaders and work force members.

"Our students are our future and when you think about what public education provides, it's a community and provides our society, it's the foundation for which our great republic is really established," said KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

KISD introduced and dedicated two of the newest elementary schools Sunday, including Pershing Park Elementary.

"The building is amazing, everything about it is unique and now we get to really enjoy it and show it off to our kids so that they can be proud of Pershing Park also," said Jessica Taylor, the school's principal.

The bilingual school's principal is making sure her young Pumas are ready to jump right in.

"Each grade level, they are working on becoming proficient in English but they also, you know, learning in the Spanish language their phonemes and things like that," she explained.

KISD is a diverse district and one of the largest in Central Texas with more than 45,000 students and growing.

Craft said the district is seeing a growth rate of about 1 to 1.25% each year, calling for a new elementary campus every 2 years.

"We've got several already lined up for the next 5 to 10 years that we know we are going to be needing and we know we are going to need to open up to provide that educational facility for the continued growth," said Dr. Craft.

After a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning, it's now time to catch up on lost ground. Taylor she she is looking forward to having everyone back together safely.

"Being able to be present, having all of our kids here, we missed our kids last year," said Taylor

Pat Carney Elementary and Clifton Park Elementary will have dedication ceremonies Sunday, Aug. 15.