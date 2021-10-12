Killeen ISD celebrates National School Lunch Week with local fruits and veggies

“Texas school children rely on a well-balanced meal to start the day,” Commissioner Miller said.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District is celebrating National School Lunch Week alongside Texas Department of Agriculture with creative healthy lunches, according to KISD officials.

“Texas school children rely on a well-balanced meal to start the day,” Commissioner Miller said. “School lunch week is the perfect way for students to engage and see for themselves the benefits of breakfast. I applaud the devoted school nutrition folks who continually step up to the plate and ensure the most important meal of the day is locally grown and nutritious.”

This year will mark the 75th anniversary of the National School Lunch Week, which is celebrated Oct. 11 through the Oct. 15, according to school officials.

KISD says they plan to serve fun and healthy lunches that will include items like local fresh fruits and vegetables. They even plan on including entrees like the Cool Veggie Wrap and Chef Salad, which have high nutritional value according to KISD.

All students are able to receive free breakfasts and lunches at every KISD campus, per KISD.