Killeen ISD online learning platform experiencing outages

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD reported that their online learning management system experienced a "partial service disruption" Thursday morning.

According to the Schoology, "users may experience intermittent site loading at this time." The cause of the disruption is unknown right now. Sections impacted by the issued include messaging, the grade book, course assessments and more, according to the website.

Killeen ISD reported the disruption shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 20. At this time, it is not known when Schoology will be fully functional again.

"Our team is actively investigating," Schoology said via its website. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

The service issue was resolved about an hour after it was reported.

This is the second day in a row the service had experienced an outage during the first week of classes, which launched fully online Aug. 17.