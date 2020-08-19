Killeen investigating 'cursed' Rosewood Drive intersection

The Rosewood Drive intersection at I-14 has seen more than 60 crashes since 2017. Now the City of Killeen is having a consultant look into it.

KILLEEN, Texas — The intersection of Rosewood Drive and I-14 in Killeen has seen at least 16 crashes in 2020 so far and more than 60 crashes since January of 2017. Now, it's common to see locals post the accidents of Facebook to warn others. Some jokingly call the intersection cursed.

Former Killeen City Councilman Dick Young told 6 News Tuesday he's seen accidents at the intersection first hand.

"I've personally seen five or six," Young said. "I go through that intersection quite a bit. It seems like everybody is trying to beat the light and then the lights are confusing. It's not a good recipe."

TxDOT data shows many of the crashes did not result in injuries, but some records were listed as "possible injury" or "suspected serious injury" as well. After 6 News saw consistent posts on Facebook about the issue, we checked the intersection out on Tuesday.

After we monitored the intersection from two angles at once, it became clear that some lights for turning across traffic turned green at nearly the same time others turned red. 6 News also noticed the first set of lights for Rosewood traffic only stayed green for 15 to 18 seconds before it turned red, even as the lights across the intersection continued to stay green.

Drivers that try to beat the first set of lights, or watch the second set of lights instead, could easily strike cross traffic when other drivers got a protected arrow to cross the intersection.

Young said it happens too often and could be prevented if cross traffic lights were delayed for up to 10 seconds before they turn green.

"You have that 10 second delay and even if someone was able to run a light they would have 10 seconds to clear the intersection and that would eliminate anyone pulling out and being involved in an accident," Young said.

Young said he was told by the city several years ago that only TxDOT had authority to make changes to the intersection, but when 6 News reached out to TxDOT Tuesday, Public Information Officer Jake Smith clarified that the intersection was actually managed by the City of Killeen.

When 6 News reached out to the City of Killeen Tuesday, spokeswoman Hilary Shine said that, according to Public Works Director Danielle Singh, a consultant is currently studying the intersection. Shine said any striping or signal changes would need to be approved by TxDOT.

6 News will follow up on this story.