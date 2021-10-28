x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Killeen ISD report power outages at some schools

Killeen, along with other parts of Central Texas, remain under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas —

Some schools with the Killeen Independent School District remain without power Thursday after strong wind gusts blew into the area.

As of 4:10 p.m., power was fully restored at Nolanville Elementary, Maude Moore Wood Elementary, Clarke Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Union Grove Middle. 

The following schools are still without power:

  • Brookhaven Elementary
  • Rancier Middle
  • Fowler Elementary

According to the Oncor outage map, nearly 4,100 customers in Killeen were without power as of 4:30 p.m.

Killeen, along with other parts of Central Texas, remain under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected, according to 6 News Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg.

Some areas reported broken tree limbs due to the gusts.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Broken tree limbs due to strong wind gusts Thursday

1 / 2
Ben
Credit: Ben

Related Articles

In Other News

Temple mall sold, store owners hopeful for brighter future