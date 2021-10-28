Killeen ISD report power outages at some schools

Killeen, along with other parts of Central Texas, remain under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas —

Some schools with the Killeen Independent School District remain without power Thursday after strong wind gusts blew into the area.

As of 4:10 p.m., power was fully restored at Nolanville Elementary, Maude Moore Wood Elementary, Clarke Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Union Grove Middle.

The following schools are still without power:

Brookhaven Elementary

Rancier Middle

Fowler Elementary

According to the Oncor outage map, nearly 4,100 customers in Killeen were without power as of 4:30 p.m.

Killeen, along with other parts of Central Texas, remain under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected, according to 6 News Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg.

Some areas reported broken tree limbs due to the gusts.

