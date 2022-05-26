City of Killeen looking for lifeguards before summer pool season

In addition to lifeguards, the city is also looking for cashiers, managers and water safety instructors within its Aquatics division.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published in April 2022.

The City of Killeen is looking to hire 30 lifeguards before the summer pool season begins, according to a news release Thursday.

Those interested in the role must be certified, but the city said its employees can be certified at no cost once hired.

In addition to lifeguards, the city is also looking for cashiers, managers and water safety instructors within its Aquatics division.

The Family Aquatic Center will be only be open this weekend during the following hours:

Saturday, May 28: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

It will reopen for the full summer pool season on June 4 until Labor Day weekend.