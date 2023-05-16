Killeen mother nearing "Super Mom" status as she raises identical triplets

Leah McGrady is currently sitting in eighth place of the 2023 Super Mom contest.

KILLEEN, Texas — Coming off of Mother's Day weekend, fresh on our minds is everything moms do for us from the time that we are born to where we are now.

It's important to recognize the mental toughness and dedication it takes to become the mother of one child, let alone two or even three.

A lot of us will see what our mothers do and endure for us and think they are almost super-hero like.

Killeen resident and Army veteran Leah McGrady is nothing short of a super hero and she happens to be on the verge of being crowned Super Mom as she raises her three-year-old identical triplets.

The mother of three is currently sitting in eighth place of the 2023 Super Mom competition and the winner will be receiving a two-page feature in Woman's World magazine, a weekend getaway in Palm Springs and $20,000.

6 News reached out to McGrady to learn more about how her time in the Army provided some guidelines for motherhood and what she first thought when she learned she was going to be having three children at the same time.

"I learned time management and getting a good routine has really, really helped be able to manage having so many little ones," McGrady explained.

She also joked about the comparison between basic training and her daughters experiencing the toddler stage.

"Basic training definitely helped a lot, being through the toddler stage is really hard, having three small humans with very large emotions...I can feel the Army back when they're yelling at me, like I've been through this," McGrady joked.

When asked about her reaction to the news that she would be having triplets McGrady said she was stunned.

"I remember just looking at him [Doctor] so confused, like are you in the right room?... It really didn't process in my brain until I saw them on the ultrasound and I saw the three babies and heard all their heartbeats and my heart just starting pounding so hard. I was so happy," McGrady exclaimed.

Lastly we asked about how she would utilize the prize money if she won the Super Mom competition.

McGrady said, "I would love to put some money aside for them for their future...I've been wanting to take them on a trip back to my hometown in Delaware, so my entire family can see them. We haven't been able to travel at all, it's just been too hard on me to be able to travel anywhere having all three of them and nobody to help."

If you would like to vote for this courageous mother and find out more about her story, you can visit here, the website will ask you to verify an account with a couple of different options.

Voting for semi finalists will end on Thursday, May 25 at 9 p.m.