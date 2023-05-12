City of Waco honors 12-year-old as Mayor for the day

12-year-old Natalye Dwyer's duties in office included a tour of City Hall, a mock City Council meeting and more.

WACO, Texas — Waco City Hall welcomed a new face into office on May 12, 12-year-old Natalye Dwyer, who took charge as the City's Mayor for the day.

The city shared pictures of the moment on social media, showing Dwyer being welcomed with her parents by local residents, city workers and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

Dwyer's duties on her day in office included a tour of City Hall and its numerous departments, a mock City Council meeting, a tour of the Waco Convention Center and more, said the city.

Dwyer won the chance to take up the role as an auction item at the Freedom Ball, a patriotic-themed gala event which recognizes active-duty military, veterans and Gold Star spouses for their service to the nation.

The City said they hoped Dwyer enjoyed her time as Mayor for the day and spending time with full-time Mayor Meek.