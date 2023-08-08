Killeen NAACP branch wins achievement award at national convention

This national convention took place in Boston, Massachusetts.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Branch of the NAACP won first place for their implementation of the association's strategic goals and priorities at the 114th NAACP National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Thalheimer Award, under the association's publication award category, has been given out annually since 1944. The award is given to top state and state area conferences for the communication and branding of their work through websites, social media and other communication tools and outlets.

The award is named after Association Grantor Dr. Ross Thalheimer, a philosophy instructor from John's Hopkins University and an instructor of philosophy and sociology from the University of Washington.