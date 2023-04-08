Central Texas Hairstylist hosts 4th annual braid-a-thon in Killeen

Get ready to see plenty of braids, beads, and bows on young ladies across Bell County.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Sunday, August 6th, stylists from across Bell County will collaborate to help parents save some time in the morning.

The fourth annual Back to school Braid-a-thon is happening at the Killeen Mall from 9:00am until 4:00pm.

The goal is to service 100 or more kids for FREE along with a few school supplies to get them started for the upcoming school year.

Styles are limited to 30-45 minutes. No appointment is needed. Parents must bring their child with freshly washed hair. M Salon owner Sharon Johnson said putting on this event is a way to give back to the community.

"Every year this gets bigger and better and we are thankful for all the sponsors and volunteers, and we can't wait to see you guys,” said Johnson.

School starts Monday, August 14th for Killeen Independent School District.

