Killeen police investigating suspected triple homicide

Officers found two males and a female dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in the 300 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating what they suspect is a triple homicide.

Two males and a female were found dead in the 300 block of Blair Street by police after being dispatched in reference to a cardiac call. Killeen police said the three victims died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The names of the victims are being held pending family notification.

The officers were dispatched shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to location on Blair Street. Upon arrival, a witness told the officers they were there to check on the welfare of one of the residents.

The witness looked into the window of the residence and saw a person on the floor. Officers then entered the house and checked the perimeter. That's when they found the three bodies. A Justice of the Peace pronounced the three dead.