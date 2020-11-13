The family of Gary and Elsa Tuley went to police on Oct. 13 to report the couple missing.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police issued a missing persons report Friday for a couple who had not been seen since July 4.

Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Gary and Elsa Tuley's family didn't report them missing until Oct. 13 because they had not heard from them in so long.

Police went to the couple's house to do a welfare check and found it empty, Miramontez said. There were no signs of foul play.

Miramontez said police hope the missing persons' flyer will lead the couple to contact them to say they are okay.