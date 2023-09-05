Killeen residents react to Fort Hood being named Fort Cavazos

"Most of us can't spell it. Most of us can't say it."

KILLEEN, Texas — Many people in the Killeen community have mixed reactions about Fort Hood's name change.

Six News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell hit the streets to hear people's thoughts about the Army post now being called Fort Cavazos.

"I think it's a good change to me. We want to get rid of the Confederates. They were the bad guys. So let's go for it," said one Killeen resident.

"I feel like they're trying to rewrite the history." said Army veteran Ugo Adjero. "A lot of the bad publicity they've gotten over the past couple of years. I think the name change isn't going to be enough, but I mean it's a step in the right direction."

"Most of us can't spell it. Most of us can't say it," said James Gary who lives in Killeen. "Am I going to adopt it? Sure. Because it is what we should do. We are citizens of the area. We are part of Killeen and the growth and what the world needs to be."

"My opinion is that I don't like it because I want it to stay like it is. I've been at Fort Hood since the 80s," said another Killeen resident. "Since 1980, I lived here you know. Every day I go Fort Hood. Now they say change the name. That is not right to do that way."

"I'm going to call it whatever it comes through in my head, and that's just the truth," said Gary. "I will grow into it being called Fort Cavazos as it grows. But again, I've been in Killeen for two years, and I learned Fort Hood as being Fort Hood."