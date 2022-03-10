Lake Belton High School to honor boy who died of rare brain cancer

Belton ISD said the LBHS batting cages will be named in Jace Jefferson's honor.

BELTON, Texas — The batting cages at Lake Belton High School will be named in honor of a Belton boy who died of a rare brain cancer, the Belton Independent School District announced Thursday.

Jace Jefferson died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer. He was only 12-years-old. He attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School.

The district said the batting cages will be renamed the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages at a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. on March 23.

“Jace was a friend and teammate to many of the students in the LBHS class of 2023,” said Sam Skidmore, athletic director. “While battling cancer, he still attended baseball practices with his signature smile and positive attitude, serving as an inspiration for his coaches and teammates.”

Skidmore said Jefferson’s legacy of hard work and dedication is something that future Broncos should strive to attain.

“Jace was the kind of athlete every coach and player wants on a team,” he said. “We are proud to have his name on this facility as a reminder of the impact he made in Belton ISD.”