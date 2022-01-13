Robinson 42| New Killeen luxury apartment complex named after Jackie Robinson

Fifty percent of the units will be reserved for people making less than 80 percent of the area median income which is about 35 to 50 thousand a year. The development is two miles southeast of Fort Hood. "It will help redevelop this area, said Segarra. “It will help our small businesses or small mom and pops. It will help bring in a grocery store that we really need.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the city of Killeen on this project, it is an honor to be tasked with playing a role in the revitalization of North Killeen while also providing luxury housing for the military, young professionals, and working families,” said Alastair Jenkin, Senior Vice President of Development at The NRP group.



The complex is called Robinson 42, named after baseball player Jackie Robinson. Forty-two is the number he wore on his jersey, and 1942 is the year Camp Hood, now knowns as Fort Hood, was established. Robinson was court martialed in Camp Hood for refusing to sit in the back of a Killeen bus in 1944.



"To be able to recognize someone as impactful in history as Jackie Robinson and having it be on such a grand scale project I think is just incredible,” said Killeen city councilwoman Melissa Brown.



Brown said there was disagreement on this project, but feels this is what is best for the city.



"I wanted to be able to show that the city council is out here now that this project is coming to Killeen,” said Brown. “We are behind it and everyone is dedicated to making it successful.”



Initial lease-up of the community is expected to occur in early 2023, with final completion in 2024.