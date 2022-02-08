Lampasas Police Department investigate back-to-back burglaries

Police say Mo Jo’s Coffee, 1008 S Key Avenue; the Donut Palace, 102 W 9th; Lucy Suz flowers and consignments, 108 S Walnut and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant, 407 S Centr

LAMPASAS, Texas — Four business were burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to Lampasas Police Department.

Police say Mo Jo’s Coffee, 1008 S Key Avenue; the Donut Palace, 102 W 9th; Lucy Suz flowers and consignments, 108 S Walnut and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant, 407 S Central Texas Expressway, were all burglarized.

Investigating police said the suspected burglars forced their way inside each business, damaged the buildings and property inside and stole property from each business.

"The burglars appear to be young, white males, possibly teenagers, or younger, " said Lampasas Police. "They’re wearing all black with one wearing a black beanie (toboggan) and the other wearing a gray t-shirt pulled over his head."

Police say they may have used bicycles as transportation.

The suspects were seen with two large knives in sheaths, an AR-15 rifle and stolen cash, according to police.

If you have any information, the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.00.