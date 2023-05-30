LIST | Find free Summer meal programs for kids in Central Texas

Check out our list of places kids can go to get free breakfast and lunch.

CENTRAL, Texas — As schools dismiss students for the Summer, it's important to know where kids can still receive free meals.

Thankfully, there is a large number of locations and school districts across Central Texas that are offering free summer meal programs to kids.

Below is a list of locations split up by region and school district.

Waco

Waco ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on August 9.

To view a list of over 30 locations that kids can visit to eat for free, click here.

Midway ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on June 29.

Breakfast will be served at Hewitt Elementary and Midway High School from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more info, visit here.

Temple

Temple ISD - Begins Thursday, June 1 or Monday, June 5.

To view a list of seven locations that kids can visit to eat for free, visit here. Serving times and end dates vary depending on location.

Belton

Belton ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on July 28.

Visit the list of five Belton ISD locations that kids can visit to eat for free here. Serving times and end dates vary depending on location.

Killeen

Killeen ISD - Begins Monday, June 5.

Breakfast will be served at the following Elementary Enrichment campuses from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cavazos

Cedar Valley

Reeces Creek

Clifton Park

Haynes

Iduma

Pershing Park

Breakfast will be served at the following Elementary Intervention campuses from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Nolanville

Maude Moore Wood

Harker Heights

Alice Douse

Saegert

Brookhaven

Fowler

Oveta Culp Hobby

Maxdale

Clear Creek

Breakfast will be served at the following Middle School campuses from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Manor

Live Oak

Eastern Hills

Roy J. Smith

Charles E. Patterson

Breakfast will be served at the following High School campuses from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

C.E. Ellison

Killeen

Gateway

To view a map of summer meal sites provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services, visit here.

6 News will continue to update this list as more information becomes available