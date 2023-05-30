x
Local News

LIST | Find free Summer meal programs for kids in Central Texas

Check out our list of places kids can go to get free breakfast and lunch.

CENTRAL, Texas — As schools dismiss students for the Summer, it's important to know where kids can still receive free meals. 

Thankfully, there is a large number of locations and school districts across Central Texas that are offering free summer meal programs to kids. 

Below is a list of locations split up by region and school district. 

Waco

Waco ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on August 9. 

To view a list of over 30 locations that kids can visit to eat for free, click here.

Midway ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on June 29.

Breakfast will be served at Hewitt Elementary and Midway High School from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

For more info, visit here.

Temple

Temple ISD -  Begins Thursday, June 1 or Monday, June 5.

To view a list of seven locations that kids can visit to eat for free, visit here. Serving times and end dates vary depending on location.  

Belton 

Belton ISD - Begins Tuesday, May 30 and ends on July 28.

Visit the list of five Belton ISD locations that kids can visit to eat for free here. Serving times and end dates vary depending on location.  

Killeen

Killeen ISD - Begins Monday, June 5.

Breakfast will be served at the following Elementary Enrichment campuses from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Cavazos 
  • Cedar Valley
  • Reeces Creek
  • Clifton Park
  • Haynes
  • Iduma
  • Pershing Park 

Breakfast will be served at the following Elementary Intervention campuses from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Nolanville
  • Maude Moore Wood
  • Harker Heights
  • Alice Douse 
  • Saegert
  • Brookhaven
  • Fowler
  • Oveta Culp Hobby 
  • Maxdale 
  • Clear Creek

Breakfast will be served at the following Middle School campuses from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Manor
  • Live Oak
  • Eastern Hills
  • Roy J. Smith
  • Charles E. Patterson

Breakfast will be served at the following High School campuses from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. 

  • C.E. Ellison 
  • Killeen 
  • Gateway 

To view a map of summer meal sites provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services, visit here.

6 News will continue to update this list as more information becomes available

