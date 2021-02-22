Live Updates | These phone numbers are down in Harker Heights, Lumen working to restore

Here's what's happening across Central Texas on Monday, Feb. 22 following the historic winter storm.

Monday, Feb. 22 updates

11:40 a.m.

Multiple phone lines down in Harker Heights

Multiple phone lines are down in the City of Harker Heights, according to Lumen,

Affected numbers include:

Lumen is working to restore services at this time.

Potable water locations, excess trash disposal location in Belton

Stage 5 conditions remain in place for the City of Belton for the next 24 hours.

Potable water is available at these three places:

Public Works yard, 1502 Holland Rd. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Fire Station No. 2, 420 Sparta Rd. (24 hours, self service)

Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. (24 hours, self service)

Bring your own container and your driver's license or city utility bill to show you are a Belton water customer.

Other water updates for Belton:

If you have water related questions, please call 254-933-5823.

Permit fees for emergency repairs are waived through March 5.

Don't operate sprinkler systems until city returns to normal water conditions.

Residents are advised to inspect sprinkler systems, or have them serviced by a professional, before turning them on.

Trash updates for Belton:

Trash service and recycling is back on normal schedules this week.

Curbside bulk collection is Wednesday for customers with Friday trash collection.

Only this week: Thursday and Friday customers can place extra items outside the trash bin for collection

Beginning Wednesday, residents with excess trash from last week may dispose of it at the Public Works yard, 1502 Holland Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

Marlin now a Priority 1 County

The City of Marlin is now a Priority 1 County, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

In a Facebook post Monday, the mayor, Carolyn Lofton, said this means the resources that the town has been working to get "are expected into this community soon."

In the meantime, she said there are still major leaks around town, which is preventing results being seen in their water towers.

"Water personnel are pumping 1,300 gallons per minute into town. We are now at max pumping. Based on this, we should be seeing results in our towers. We are not," she said in the post.

As a result, the water in the areas at the leaks are being turned off until the pipes are repaired.

For residents still without water, she said H-E-B will have secured non-potable water that can be used to flush toilets. These tanks will be behind City Hall in the overflow parking lot.

How you can help Marlin:

If you see a leak in town, report it to City Hall

If there is a leak at your home, turn off the water meter. If you need help, contact City Hall for someone to assist you

Copperas Cove resumes regular residential, commercial collections

Residential and commercial collections in Copperas Cove resumed Monday on its regular schedule.

The SW administrative staff was also relocated to the Technological Center, 508 S. 2nd Street due to water damage from an internal pipe breaking at the office.

Phone lines remain out of service.

The Transfer Station and Scale House is now open to the public for use as needed with all standard rates and feels apply. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Methods of payment: cash, check or established charge accounts.

11 a.m.

Temple distributes water, food

On Monday, the City of Temple and Temple ISD will be distributing water and food in certain neighborhoods.

Residents can still pick-up one case of water and a bag of food for their family at one of the following locations. It starts at 12:30 p.m. while supplies last:

Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.

Meredith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Avenue J

Central County Services, 322 S. 22nd St.

Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Dr.

Village at Meadowbend, 2787 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 W. Ave. G, will be distributing food from 12:30 p.m. 3:40 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Temple Fire & Rescue is still distributing bottled water at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while supplies last:

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.

Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave. H

Bell County, Killeen declared a disaster by FEMA, how to get help

A disaster has been declared for Bell County and Killeen due to the winter storm.

FEMA announced individual assistance is available for people who sustained personal and property losses directly related to the storm that began Feb. 11.

Individual assistance can include grants for home repairs, temporary housing and low-cost loans for uninsured property losses.

Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage such as flood, homeowner’s, renter's, etc. that may be available to them. Insured applicants must provide FEMA documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter to process their application.