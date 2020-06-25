Local epidemiologist explains key issues with COVID-19

With the current spike in cases in the state of Texas, Smith said a big concern is our hospitals.



"Overwhelming our health system can happen within a few weeks and that means what we're seeing in Houston of patients now being shuffled around for care,” Smith said. “Elective surgeries will probably have to be canceled again so we're kind of back to square one."



With more testing, comes more cases. However, Smith said people should pay attention to the 'positivity rate.'



"If you increase testing another tenfold and you see a tenfold increase in cases then there's not really an increase in spread, it's because you're testing more,” Smith said. “However, if you increase testing by tenfold and you see a 20-30 fold increase in cases because of that, that means the positivity rate has gone up."



Many cities now require the use of masks in businesses and public places. So how can they protect us from the virus?



"My mask will protect you and yours will protect me, and so that's hard for people to understand,” Smith said. “So what that means is when I wear a mask and I'm sick and I cough, my mask will more than likely catch at least the big particles, not all of them but the big ones that could really make somebody sick."



Smith said everyone should learn to be more patient with one another because we're in this for the long haul.