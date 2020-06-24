Sixth COVID-19 death reported in McLennan County

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the sixth COVID-19 related death Wednesday.
The patient was a 44-year-old, Hispanic man. He died at a local hospital Tuesday, the health district said.
"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread." the district said in a press release. "COVID-19 affects every sector of our community. We call on all our community to keep the family in their prayers and respect their privacy."
The health district reported an additional 50 coronavirus cases Tuesday bringing the total to 421.
The county reported 173 people have recovered leaving 243 active cases.
Thirteen people were hospitalized in critical condition.
The Waco city council voted Tuesday to extend the mayor's disaster order by issuing a mask order that requires people to wear masks inside businesses to July 7.
