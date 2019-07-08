TEXAS, USA — Two local school districts held a press conference to discuss new school safety legislation proposed by Congressman Roger Williams.

Williams' bill, the School Violence Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2019, would establish federal grant programs for public schools to identify security risks and fix them.

If passed, the schools will be able to have their buildings assessed by security experts who can recommend upgrades. Up to 50% of the improvement costs would be covered.

It would offer $2 billion over 10 years to invest into schools and have them use silent alarm systems.

Williams' proposal has received bipartisan support from members of congress.

Local superintendents and security experts from across the state have also praised the legislation.

"No parent should fear sending their child to school no child or educator should fear for their own safety in the classroom," Williams said. "The time has come for all of us to find solutions to the threats schools to often face."

Killeen and Copperas Cove independent school districts attended the conference.

KISD superintendent Dr. John Craft said his district has taken measures to improve their campus secutiry, but there's still room to grow.

"I feel like we are definitely taking proactive approaches and taking steps in the right direction, but there is always a little bit more," Craft said.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: