LULAC events honors local Hispanic leaders, awards scholarships

TEMPLE, Texas — Hispanic Heritage Month is underway and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting several events to celebrate.

On Tuesday they recognized members of the community who've made an impact in Temple. They're Hispanic families who helped build Temple with their contributions to business, religion, music and arts, agriculture and the railroad.

Students at Temple College shared the stories of local Hispanic leaders who have contributed to the community.

Joseph Serna, the president of LULAC council at Temple College, said it's a privilege to present local leaders.

"They've paved the way for us to be able to accomplish some of the things that we want to do," Serna said.

The president of the Temple LULAC council Judy Morales, who is also the city's mayor pro tem, was honored in a special way.

The City of Temple named September 16 Judy Morales Day.

"It means a whole lot because it's from people you've grown up with," Morales said.

Each student who presented was awarded with a scholarship.

Morales said it's important for LULAC and the community to honor Hispanic heritage, celebrate the past and inspire the future.