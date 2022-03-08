Repairs for major water main break in Troy to take 'several hours'

Since 11 a.m., water has been restored to all areas of the city, except an apartment complex near the break.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TROY, Texas — An apartment building in Troy, Texas is still without water after the city reported a major water main break near I-35 and West Main Street Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m., crews have isolated the break and stopped most of the water loss.

Earlier, City Administrator Gary Smith said the break caused an outage on the west side of the city, but water has since been restored except for the one apartment complex near the break.

Crews expect it will take "several hours" to complete repairs, according to an updated news release.

Residents can use as much water as they need to, but the city continues to ask for "reasonable conservation as our system recharges."

There is no boil water notice.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.