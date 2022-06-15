Man injured while running from police across I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was injured Wednesday morning while running from police across the southbound lanes of I-35 in Temple. It happened near the exit to Adams Ave. just before the Nugent Ave. overpass.
It was unclear why the man was running from police.
A picture taken by 6 News Chief Photographer Rocky Bridges shows paramedics trying to save the man while he's lying alongside the highway. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.
