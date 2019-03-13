MARLIN, Texas — Mayor John Keefer said there was a 7-0 vote at the Marlin City Council to "accept the termination of the city manager's contract."

The vote on the motion to terminate city manager Alan Grindstaff's contract Tuesday came after discussions between the city manager, council members and the city attorney.

While the city manager didn't resign, Keefer said the agreement they came to was mutually acceptable.

The city will now work with the Texas First Group to hire a temporary, interim city manager.

