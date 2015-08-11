McLennan County establishes outdoor burn ban as dry conditions persist

According to the order, McLennan County gathered information from the National Weather Service to make this decision.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Commissioners Court established an outdoor burn ban due to severe drought conditions on Tuesday, July 25.

According to the order, this ban will be in place for 90 days or until drought conditions improve within the county.

The commissioners court used information from the National Weather Service, the Texas Forest Service's Keetch-Byram Drought Index, as well as the concerns of local landowners and citizens to make this decision.

Beginning Tuesday, the following actions/things are banned in McLennan County:

All outdoor fires, including open grills, barbeques or smokers. Grills and smokers that are used to cook food must be covered and attended.

Non-business related incendiary devices

Shooting exploding targets

The use of welders torches without proper fire suppression equipment

Violators will be subject to a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

