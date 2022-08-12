Midway ISD lone superintendent finalist withdraws candidacy

Dr. Joseph Coburn was unanimously voted the finalist for the position on Dec. 8.

WACO, Texas — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees announces the finalist for the superintendent position, Dr. Joseph Coburn, has withdrawn his candidacy on Monday, Dec. 19.

Dr. Coburn told the board that he is withdrawing due to personal reasons.

The board recognizes the new obstacles ahead in the search for its new superintendent.

Midway ISD Board President Pete Rusek, states "Our Board is disappointed that we are unable to move forward on this path toward our new superintendent, but we remain committed to determining the right candidate for Midway ISD’s future."

Soon, the Midway ISD Board will meet to discuss a plan to continue the search.

For updates and more information on Midway ISD, visit here.