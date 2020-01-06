WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. The Waco Fire Department has rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office is sending out a helicopter, and the Waco PD is using a drone for the search, according to the Waco PD

In a Facebook on Monday, the Waco PD said Gonzalez was last seen at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Ave. under the bridge.

He was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

If you see Gonzalez, call 9-1-1 or the Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

