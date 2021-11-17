Mobile vaccine clinics across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Mobile Vaccine Clinics are available every day in McLennan and Bell Counties.
Waco-McLennan County Health District
225 W. Waco Dr.
Monday-Friday
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday November 18
Education Service Center Region 12
2101 W Loop 340, Waco
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
McLennan County Indigent Care
824 Washington Ave
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
City of Hewitt Fire Department
100 Patriot CT, STE B
11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Friday November 19
Cimarron Apartments
10100 Panther Way., Hewitt, TX
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Lake Air Montessori Magnet School
4601 Cobbs Dr.
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Saturday November 20
Raintree Apartments
6801 Tennyson Dr.
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Stylus & Company
4700 Bosque Blvd #F
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Waco Downtown Farmer's Market
500 Washington Ave
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
For more McLennan County mobile clinics: https://bit.ly/3CrDRAW
Visit CovidWaco.com for more information.
Bell County
Thursday November 18
Temple High School - 9th Grade Center
415th North 31st
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Southwest Elementary
611 South Saunders Street, Belton, TX 76513
3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Friday November 19
Holland ISD - Cindy Gunn Student Center
501 Crockett St. Holland, TX 76534
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lakewood Elementary
11200 FM 2305, Belton, TX 76513
3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday November 20
Mega Bytes Cafe
601 East 3rd Avenue, Belton, TX 76513
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more Bell County mobile clinics: https://bit.ly/3HB7nYW