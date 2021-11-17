x
Mobile vaccine clinics across Central Texas

Local health departments are hosting vaccine pop-ups across Central Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — Mobile Vaccine Clinics are available every day in McLennan and Bell Counties.

Waco-McLennan County Health District

225 W. Waco Dr.

Monday-Friday

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday November 18

Education Service Center Region 12

2101 W Loop 340, Waco

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

McLennan County Indigent Care

824 Washington Ave

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

City of Hewitt Fire Department

100 Patriot CT, STE B

11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Friday November 19

Cimarron Apartments

10100 Panther Way., Hewitt, TX

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lake Air Montessori Magnet School

4601 Cobbs Dr.

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday November 20

Raintree Apartments

6801 Tennyson Dr.

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Stylus & Company

4700 Bosque Blvd #F

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Waco Downtown Farmer's Market

500 Washington Ave

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more McLennan County mobile clinics: https://bit.ly/3CrDRAW

Visit CovidWaco.com for more information. 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wacohealthdistrict

Bell County

Thursday November 18

Temple High School - 9th Grade Center

415th North 31st  

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Southwest Elementary

611 South Saunders Street, Belton, TX 76513

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

Friday November 19

Holland ISD - Cindy Gunn Student Center

501 Crockett St. Holland, TX 76534

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Lakewood Elementary 

11200 FM 2305, Belton, TX 76513

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday November 20

Mega Bytes Cafe

601 East 3rd Avenue, Belton, TX 76513

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

For more Bell County mobile clinics:  https://bit.ly/3HB7nYW

Temple High School is hosting free Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. Parents must be present but no...

Posted by Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

