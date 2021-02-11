x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST | Where to get free COVID-19 vaccines, tests in McLennan, Bell Counties for anyone as young as 5-years-old

You will find a list of locations for COVID-19 vaccines, testing for both McLennan and Bell County below

TEMPLE, Texas —

MCLENNAN COUNTY

  • All clinics can be booked by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
  • If you need help getting transportation to your appointment, call 254-750-1620 at least 24 hours before
  • Keep your shot record for your second dose

Daily Vaccine Clinic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr.

  • Monday to Friday
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome

For weekly mobile vaccine clinic locations, click here.

RELATED: These 10 sites in Waco are offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Testing Locations

Monday through Wednesday

  • Waco I.S.D. Stadium, 1401 S New Rd.
  • 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

Thursdays through Friday

  • McLennan Community College- Community Services - Parking lot M
    4601 N. 19th St.
  • 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

Saturdays

  • McLennan Community College - Community Services - Parking lot M
    4601 N. 19th St., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other testing locations (must call and make an appointment)

BELL COUNTY

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a database of available testing locations here.

Vaccine and Testing Locations

 The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks

  • Nolan Middle School 
  • 505 E. Jasper Drive, Killeen
  • 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
  • Parents or legal guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine  

The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks and will offer Pfizer first dose, second dose, and booster shots. Vaccinations will be provided as walk-in opportunities only, no appointment necessary. The site will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to accommodate working parents. 

Week 1: Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12

Week 2: Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19

Week 3: Monday, Nov.  22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23

Week 4: Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3

Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10

Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec.17

Week 7: Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21

Week 8: Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28

Consent and immunization forms will be available at the site or can be downloaded on our website

 For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/COVID19_vaccine.

Killeen ISD will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests for school aged children, employees, and campus visitors from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on school days. Anyone interested in rapid screening will enter the front doors of the campus.

RELATED: City of Killeen offering free Pfizer shots, COVID-19 rapid tests this week

    

Related Articles

In Other News

CAUGHT ON CAM | Customer seen throwing soup at employee's face at Temple restaurant