LIST | Where to get free COVID-19 vaccines, tests in McLennan, Bell Counties for anyone as young as 5-years-old

You will find a list of locations for COVID-19 vaccines, testing for both McLennan and Bell County below

TEMPLE, Texas — MCLENNAN COUNTY

All clinics can be booked by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

If you need help getting transportation to your appointment, call 254-750-1620 at least 24 hours before

Keep your shot record for your second dose

Daily Vaccine Clinic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr.

Monday to Friday

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Walk-ins welcome

For weekly mobile vaccine clinic locations, click here.

Testing Locations

Monday through Wednesday

Waco I.S.D. Stadium, 1401 S New Rd.

9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Thursdays through Friday

McLennan Community College- Community Services - Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St.

9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturdays

McLennan Community College - Community Services - Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other testing locations (must call and make an appointment)

BELL COUNTY

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a database of available testing locations here.

Vaccine and Testing Locations

The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks

Nolan Middle School

505 E. Jasper Drive, Killeen

10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Parents or legal guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine

The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks and will offer Pfizer first dose, second dose, and booster shots. Vaccinations will be provided as walk-in opportunities only, no appointment necessary.

Week 1: Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12

Week 2: Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19

Week 3: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23

Week 4: Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3

Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10

Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec.17

Week 7: Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21

Week 8: Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28

Consent and immunization forms will be available at the site or can be downloaded on our website .

For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/COVID19_vaccine .