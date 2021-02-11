LIST | Where to get free COVID-19 vaccines, tests in McLennan, Bell Counties for anyone as young as 5-years-old

TEMPLE, Texas —
MCLENNAN COUNTY
- All clinics can be booked by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
- If you need help getting transportation to your appointment, call 254-750-1620 at least 24 hours before
- Keep your shot record for your second dose
Daily Vaccine Clinic
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr.
- Monday to Friday
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Walk-ins welcome
For weekly mobile vaccine clinic locations, click here.
Testing Locations
Monday through Wednesday
- Waco I.S.D. Stadium, 1401 S New Rd.
- 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Thursdays through Friday
- McLennan Community College- Community Services - Parking lot M
4601 N. 19th St.
- 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturdays
- McLennan Community College - Community Services - Parking lot M
4601 N. 19th St., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Other testing locations (must call and make an appointment)
BELL COUNTY
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a database of available testing locations here.
Vaccine and Testing Locations
The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks
- Nolan Middle School
- 505 E. Jasper Drive, Killeen
- 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- Parents or legal guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine
Week 1: Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12
Week 2: Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19
Week 3: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23
Week 4: Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3
Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10
Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec.17
Week 7: Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21
Week 8: Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28
Consent and immunization forms will be available at the site or can be downloaded on our website.
For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/COVID19_vaccine.
Killeen ISD will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests for school aged children, employees, and campus visitors from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on school days. Anyone interested in rapid screening will enter the front doors of the campus.