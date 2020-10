A man riding a motorcycle died at the hospital after colliding with a car on W. Lakeshore Dr.

WACO, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night when he collided with a car turning into an apartment complex in Waco.

Police said the 28-year-old was going east on W. Lakeshore Dr. when he ran into a Kia sedan.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The motorcyclist did not survive, police said. His name was not released.

Police said the crash was under investigation and that no charges were filed.