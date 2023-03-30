Baylor University celebrates National Social Work month

National Social Work Month is a time to celebrate the role social workers play in society.

WACO, Texas — Sometimes people need mental health guidance or maybe just someone to talk to. That's usually when social workers come in to help save the day.

The month of March is National Social Worker month, a time when social workers and people in the community take time to celebrate and recognize how much they help people every day.

Baylor University's Diana R. Garland School of Social Work is celebrating over 50 years of proving its program.

The school offers three degrees: BSW, MSW and Ph.D., and ranks among the nation’s top 25% of social work graduate schools in the nation.

Dean Dr. Jon E. Singletary says social workers are very vital in society and he is grateful for such a successful program at Baylor.

"We have social workers in schools and even social workers serving with veterans. The majority of the therapists in the country are social workers, licensed clinical social workers or counselors, addressing mental health needs and communities, all around the country. Many of those are Baylor alumni," Singletary explained.

Baylor has around 400 students enrolled in their social work program.

One alumna Jaja Chen has been working in social work since 2016 and is based out of Waco.

She is not only a social worker, she also owns a Boba shop aimed at providing a place for customers to have discussions about mental health.

"We're utilizing our small business to be able to increase more awareness about the needs of Asian Americans and also as a gathering space for a lot of minority owned small businesses," Chen explained.

She hopes to continue to expand her business, so more people will have a chance to address their mental health in the most comfortable way possible.

"Every single day, folks in the field are helping individuals, families, groups, and organizations. I can't wait to continue doing this much needed work across Central Texas,"

Social workers provide over 60% of mental health services in the U.S. and it's one of the fastest-growing careers in the country.