COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A natural gas leak on the east side of Copperas Cove interrupted service to all residents and businesses in the city, according to a post on the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page.

"Repairs are in progress, but a timetable for the repairs to be completed has not been determined," the post said.

Police did not give any details about how it happened or an exact address.

Police said anyone with questions should call Atmos Energy at 888-286-6700.