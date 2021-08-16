New food truck brings cheesy goodness to downtown Temple

Interested patrons can find the bright yellow truck in the Yard Food Truck Plaza, located at 212 S Main St in Downtown Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — Chock Full of Cheese is the newest food truck on the block. It will be bringing a variety of cheesy goodness to downtown Temple.

The cheese experts held their grand opening Aug. 14 with a their full menu, with yummy delights like freshly squeezed lemonade, Pepperoni grilled sandwich, which has pepperoni, mozzarella & munster cheeses combo topped with a homemade marinara sauce; along with a side of the fresh cut French fries.

