TEMPLE, Texas — Niagara Bottling is looking for workers for their new site in Temple that's expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The company is investing $90 million in Temple with a 450,000 square foot facility. Construction began earlier this year on a 50-acre site at the Temple Industrial Park on the corner of Wendland and Moores Mill.

Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation said this is a big deal and it just shows how much the city of Temple is growing.

"This is an area that's prime for growth and what that tells me is there's a lot of opportunity and so as soon as we finish one project we're looking for the next one and that's what we're working hard every day to accomplish," Cannady said.

Niagara is looking to fill about 70 positions in production, shipping and receiving, and more. You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED to apply.

The company will host a job fair at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas on Oct. 4.

