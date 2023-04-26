Nolanville Police identify truck driver killed in April 24 crash

The driver was killed after an 18-wheeler carrying fuel caught fire during a multi-vehicle crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOLANVILLE, Texas — The Nolanville Police Department has identified the man killed in a deadly crash in Nolanville on April 24.

Chief Michael Hatton of Nolanville PD identified the driver as 43-year-old Victor Powell of Austin.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said the accident occurred along I-14 West when a Pontiac collided with an 18-wheeler near the Paddy Hamilton Road exit.

Stafford said a pickup truck stopped to help, but was struck by another vehicle. Another 18-wheeler carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel then crashed into all of the vehicles, said Stafford.

The truck carrying fuel reportedly burst into flames, according to Stafford, burning so hot the road may reportedly have to be repaved.

Stafford said the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed, but the others involved suffered only minor injuries.

Nolanville PD said they are currently waiting on toxicology reports from the Department of Public Safety.

More information will be given as soon as it becomes available.