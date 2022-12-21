Multiple warming shelters open up in central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze

Those who need it will have a place to go during this weeks harsh drop in temperature.

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures.

Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley.

Those experiencing homelessness will be able to get out of the cold and eat a hot meal at the facility any time of the day.

Location: 418 West Avenue G

Hours: Open all hours of the day

Extra room is being made for everyone during the freeze, so there will be no shortage of space or meals for anyone in McLennan County. Stay warm and eat a hot meal at any time of the day.

Location: 300 Webster Avenue

Hours: Open all hours of the day

The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are opening this warming center and providing blankets, cots, meals and bottled water. Pets in crates are welcome.

Location: 1414 Jefferson Avenue

Hours: Open Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon.

Killeen has announced that they will open a warming shelter, but have yet to announce the location and time. We will update as soon as we know the details.

Twin City Mission - Bryan, Texas

This community center in Bryan will offer a warm place to stay and two meals a day during this week's harsh freeze. They want to help protect community members from the dangerous weather.

Location: 2505 South College Avenue

Hours: Open Monday through Friday