Man killed in multi-car crash in Killeen

Killeen Police say a 45-year-old man was killed in a multiple vehicle accident on April 7.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is dead and several more were taken to the hospital after a multi-car accident in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to a statement by the department, officers received a call about the crash in the evening of Friday, April 7 at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which also struck a nearby home.

Police stated that when they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious in a red sedan. They say he later died on the scene.

Four people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, one was taken to Advent Health and one to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. Police reported that all of those taken to the hospital were in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Killeen PD. They say that speed and weather could be potential factors in the crash, but no further details have been given at this time.

The name of the man killed in the crash is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.