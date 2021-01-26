One killed, two injured after portion of roof collapses at Pilgrim's Pride plant in Waco, company says

A spokeswoman for Pilgrim's Pride said the three victims were contractors and not Pilgrim's employees.

WACO, Texas — One person died and two others were injured during a renovation project at the Pilgrim's Pride chicken processing plant Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

Nikki Richardson said three outside contractors fell through a small section of the roof as they were working. Richardson said one of them suffered fatal injuries.

The contractors were not Pilgrim's employees, according to Richardson. She said no Pilgrim's employees were injured.

"Upon learning of the incident, Pilgrim’s team members immediately took action, contacting first responders and local authorities who quickly arrived to offer assistance," said Richardson. "We thank the police, fire department and other first responders for their quick action and support."

Richardson said the company will conduct an internal investigation to determine what caused the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and the families of all who were involved," said Richardson.

Waco Fire Marshal Keith Guillory said they were called to the plant on E. Lakeshore Dr. at 7:25 a.m. The two injured workers were taken to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest. The third victim died at the scene.