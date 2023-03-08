Operation Deploy Your Dress is helping military brides look great on their special day

Thirty brides are up to receive a new dress, professional photography and much more.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is hosting an Operation Deploy Your Dress (ODYD) event near the Clear Creek Commissary on Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

ODYD is a boutique that provides or deploys its dresses and accessories to military women and spouses for free. This enables military families to cut the cost of a sometimes very expensive purchase.

At this event in Fort Hood, ODYD has chosen 30 military brides to receive a new wedding dress. The brides will also paired up with a professional photographer to take pictures in the future, all for free.

On the day of each of the brides photoshoots, the Fort Hood Exchange Salon's manager is offering free hair-styling for each of them.

Professional makeup artists and tanning sessions will also be available at the event.

ODYD is thankful that it is able to give back to military families through its 13 physical locations around the world. Military spouse volunteers are the ones who keep these boutiques up and running.

For more information on ODYD, visit here.