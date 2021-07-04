All clear | Parents can now pick up students at Manor Middle School after threat, everyone safe

Manor Middle School students and staff were evacuated from the school campus Wednesday after a verbal threat of violence was made. The scene is now clear.

KILLEEN, Texas — Manor Middle School students and staff were evacuated from the school campus Wednesday after a verbal threat of violence was made. According to Killeen Independent School District, all students are safe and the scene is now all clear

Parents were originally asked to not come to campus to pick up students until the school was cleared by the police.

Killeen ISD sent a safety message to parents about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said in part, "KISD Police immediately responded and alerted Killeen Police. At this time, all students and staff members are safe. Police are still investigating the threat and have not allowed us to return to the building. We will continue to work with all law enforcement as they investigate the threat of violence."

The safety and security of all students and staff are KISD's top priority, the district said.