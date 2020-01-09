Physical activity for kids while learning from home

The CDC recommends one hour of daily physical activity for kids and teens and you can split it throughout the day.

WACO, Texas — Without P.E. or gym class for many, students must balance getting the physical time they need with academics.

Dr. Laura Irvin with Baylor Scott and White Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopedics said now with virtual learning it's important to give your kids breaks to go outside.

"It can be going on walks, it can be riding bikes, it doesn't have to be during a certain time of the day but it's good to make it fun and be creative with it, have a small P.E. class with your kids and do jumping jacks inside," Dr. Irvin said.

Although there isn't a specific time of day when you should exercise, if you choose to go outside, early morning or late evening are good times to avoid too much sun and dehydration.

"There is a challenge right now in Texas with the heat of being mindful to keep our kids safe while we get this physical activity done, but it really is making it as much of a routine as possible," Dr. Irvin said.

Not only does physical activity actually help kids focus and it's good for their mental health, but also prevents long-term diseases.

"Right now is the age where they can prevent themselves from having diabetes in the future, having high blood pressure in the future, not only what they do now but instilling those habits at a young age will help them stay healthy for life," Dr. Irvin said.

As a parent, Dr. Irvin said the best way to get your kids to be active is to lead by example and do it together as a family.

CDC Physical Activity Facts: https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/physicalactivity/facts.htm