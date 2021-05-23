Police involved shooting in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, after receiving multiple calls from citizens of a shooting incident, according to police officials.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer was involved in the shooting.
RELATED: Killeen PD officer faces no charges after fatal shooting of man experiencing mental health episode
The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female driver was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.