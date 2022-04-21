C&H Hawaiian Grill forced to close after late night fire

It took firefighters around four hours to put out the fire at C&H Hawaiian Grill.

A fire that started around 9 p.m. Wednesday at C&H Hawaiian Grill in Killeen was still under investigation Thursday.

Fire crews responded with four engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, one heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs.

It wasn't until 1 a.m. that crews cleared the area.

No one was in the building when the fire started.