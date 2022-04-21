C&H Hawaiian Grill forced to close after late night fire

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached story originally aired on April 20, 2022
A fire that started around 9 p.m. Wednesday at C&H Hawaiian Grill in Killeen was still under investigation Thursday.
Fire crews responded with four engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, one heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs.
It wasn't until 1 a.m. that crews cleared the area.
No one was in the building when the fire started.
The fire was at the original restaurant location at 412 N. Fort Hood St. According to the restaurant's website, it opened in 2004. A second location in Harker Heights opened in 2014.