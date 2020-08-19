Preparing your kids to wear masks at school

WACO, Texas — One of the challenges of COVID-19 is explaining to children that things will not be the same when they return to school and teaching them to wear masks for several hours a day.



Diamante Maya, a child and adolescent therapist at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Klaras Center for Families, recommends parents should set clear expectations for their kids and tell them to go into the year with flexibility, accepting that things may change.



"We as parents teach our children how to wear their shoes to school and same thing when children learn to wear glasses they don't tend to like it at first, they have to get used to wearing glasses so basically those things that we already have had to do we just are having to do it in a different way, now it's a mask," Maya said.



A way parents can get children to get used to wearing a mask is by having them on for longer periods and then Maya said you should get their feedback. If they have complaints or frustration, try helping them work through that.



"Also try to make it fun," Maya said. "We can make a mask together and we can try to get silly masks. This is one more way to express themselves."



New back-to-school procedures include social distancing, washing their hands more often, and sanitizing. Maya recommends just being honest with your kids about the changes and focus on the positives like the fact they'll be able to see their friends and teacher after months of being at home.