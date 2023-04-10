Rabid bat bites person in Copperas Cove

Animal Control said the person was able to kill the bat before going to the hospital to receive treatment.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Animal Control said a person was bitten by a rabid bat on April 5 in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.

The person killed the bat after being bitten then took the bat with them to the hospital for treatment.

The bat was sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin to be tested. They confirmed with Copperas Cove Animal Control on April 7 that the bat was positive for rabies.

Animal Control asks that anyone who believes they or a pet or knows someone who came in contact with a bat to contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584 or Copperas Cove police at 254-547-8222 after hours. Also contact your doctor and/or a veterinarian.

The following information comes from Copperas Cove Animal Control.

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch, or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc.